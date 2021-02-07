Robber gets away with cash from West Side convenience store

Sunday, February 7, 2021

MANCHESTER, NH – On Feb. 6, 2021, at approximately 5:09 p.m., officers responded to 149 Kelley St. (S & R West Side Market) for a report of a robbery. The store clerk stated that the suspect passed a note stating he was armed, and demanded money.  The suspect subsequently fled the store with an undetermined amount of cash.  The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot from the store.  He is described as a white male, approximately 5’9” tall, wearing sunglasses, and a black face mask.

The investigation is ongoing.  Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711.

