Robber gets away with cash from Citizens Bank on Elm Street

First Name

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – On October 13, 2021, at approximately 2:25 p.m., police received a report of a bank robbery at Citizen’s Bank at 1550 Elm St.

A woman passed the teller a note making reference to a bomb. The robber left with an undetermined amount of cash.

She is described as a Black female last seen wearing a black sweater, black/silver headband and sunglasses.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.