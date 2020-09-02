Robber gets away with cash from Citizens Bank at Elm and Brook streets

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 2, 2020, at approximately 9:10 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Citizen’s Bank at 1550 Elm Street for a bank robbery.

The robber walked into the bank wearing a dark mask and passed a note to the teller that said he had a gun. The teller gave him an undetermined amount of cash and the robber then took off on foot.

He was described as approximately, 5-foot-10 inches-tall, thin build, wearing a dark mask, yellow hat, long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and light-colored sneakers.

If you have any information about this robbery you are asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.