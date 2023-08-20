Robber gets away with cash, cigarettes after gas station hold-up

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed the Gulf Express gas station on Londonderry Turnpike late Friday night.

On August 18, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the Gulf Express n at 219 Londonderry Turnpike for a reported robbery.

The clerk told police that a man walked into the gas station and demanded money. The robber had what appeared to be a box cutter in his hand with the blade partially exposed. Once the robber got cash and cigarettes he headed toward Wellington Road.

Police conducted a K9 search and also put a drone up but the suspect was not located. The man was described as Hispanic, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a camouflage sweatshirt with an insignia on the back, black sweatpants, and a black cloth that resembled a bandana over his face.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about this robbery should call Detective James Pittman at 603-792-5551.