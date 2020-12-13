Robber armed with stick grabs cash after holding up Varney Street Quick Stop

MANCHESTER, NH – On Dec. 12, 2020, at approximately 6:04 p.m., officers responded to 323 Varney Street (Varney Street Quick Stop) for a report of a robbery in which the suspect was armed with a large stick. It was later determined to most likely be a metal bat/baton.

The store clerk told police that the robber threatened them, and subsequently took money from the cash register. The robber was last seen on foot from the store. He is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, gray pants, and a face mask. A track with police dogs was unsuccessful.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at (603) 668-8711.