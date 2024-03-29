6 weeks of road work on Route 101 from Manchester to Hampton starts April 1

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will begin work to replace Mile Marker (MM) signs on NH Route 101, eastbound and westbound, between Manchester and Hampton on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Weather permitting the work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. and is expected to take six weeks to complete.

The work will require temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic control devices will be used to notify the traveling public. Motorists should slow down and move over when traveling through the work zone.

This is the final phase of Project 43934 which included sign replacement work on I-89, I-93, I-293 and I-393. Northeast Traffic Control Services of Plymouth, MA is the general contractor for this $1.7M project.