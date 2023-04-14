Road work ahead: Temporary closures on I-393 from Concord to Chichester start April 17

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) will begin road work on I-393, between Exits 1 and the Chichester/Pembroke town line, including the ramps for exits 1, 2 and 3 beginning on Monday, April 17, 2023.



Weather permitting crews will work Monday through Friday, avoiding the heavier commuting hours. This work will be intermittent and will require temporary lane closures. One lane of traffic will be maintained on eastbound and westbound barrels during construction operations.

Message boards and traffic control devices will be used to notify the traveling public. Motorists should remain alert while traveling through the construction zone and obey all posted signs.

This work is part of the $0.5 M sign replacement project on I-393, both eastbound and westbound. The estimated completion date is October 20, 2023, and the general contractor is Northeast Traffic Control Services of Plymouth, MA.

