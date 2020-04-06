Road Work Ahead: Extended ramp closure at Exit 2 for night work

MANCHESTER, NH — Starting April 5, 2020, work on the I-293 northbound bridge over the Merrimack River will require an extended ramp closure to complete project tasks. The Exit 2 on-ramp from Brown Ave/Route 3A to I-293 northbound will be closed for approximately 140 days.

Implementation of the ramp closure and new traffic pattern on Brown Avenue will occur Sunday evening between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Monday morning. Work will be dependent on weather conditions and current and future COVID-19 constraints. Smart Work Zone (SWZ) devices will be utilized to notify the traveling public. Police officers will be posted during peak traffic hours on Brown Ave at Exit 2. The ramp closure will have a signed detour for traffic to reverse direction at Exit 1 on I-293 southbound.

This project consists of bridge preservation work, including deck repair, pier rehabilitation, and replacement of modular expansion joints, on the I-293 northbound and southbound bridges over the Merrimack River and the PanAm Railroad in the Town of Bedford and the City of Manchester.

R.S. Audley Inc. of Bow, New Hampshire is the contractor for the project, which has a final completion date of September 2020.