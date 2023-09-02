Road rage incident leads to stabbing, 16-year-old in custody

MANCHESTER, NH – An 18-year-old was seriously wounded in a stabbing incident Thursday night, and a 16-year-old has been arrested, according to police, who released the following narrative on Friday.

On August 31, 2023, at approximately 9:20 p.m., Manchester Police received a call about a stabbing in the area of 300 Elm St.

Responding officers learned that an argument between occupants of two vehicles had begun on 293 North near South Willow Street and the two cars ended up taking the Granite Street exit and ultimately parked in a parking lot off of Elm Street.

It was at this location that the incident turned physical and an 18-year-old male was stabbed. He sustained life-threatening injuries and is being treated at an area hospital. He is currently in serious but stable condition.

Through the investigation, police identified and arrested a 16-year-old male and charged him with first-degree assault. This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it is appropriate.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and submit a tip through the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.