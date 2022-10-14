Road construction next Tuesday near northern I-93/I-293 confluence

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Department of Transportation announces that Eversource will be working on their powerline which crosses I-93 / I-293 at the split in Hooksett.

Weather permitting, the work will be performed on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Crews will close the right-lane temporarily, followed by the rolling roadblocks. I-93 lane closures will be just north of Exit 10, and the I-293 lane closures will be near the I-93/I-293 split. In the event of inclement weather, the crews will work on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Uniformed officers, and traffic control devices will be used to notify and direct the traveling public through the work zone.