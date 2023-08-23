Road closures and where not to park for Aug. 26 Sky Show 2023

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – The Chaos and Kindness Sky Show is set for Aug. 26 (Saturday) going throughout the day and crowds could surpass 20,000 people. There will be multiple road closures throughout Saturday to keep eventgoers safe and everything running smoothly.

The objective is to avoid the chaos.

Roads Closed:

Commercial Street southbound from Spring to Granite

Commercial Street northbound from Spring to Canal

Commercial Street will close entirely at some point in the late afternoon.

No vehicle access to Arms Park/Parking lot

Bridge Street Bridge (both eastbound and westbound) Elm St to McGregor St ∙ Hanover St. from Chestnut St to Elm St

The DEKA upper Parking lot in Arms Park will be closed

Friday, beginning at 6 a.m., no vehicles will be allowed to park in Arms Park (upper and lower lot) with the exception of Cotton Restaurant and its customers during normal hours of operation on Friday due to the Sky Show representatives and vendors setting up.

Roads Open:

Bedford Street will remain open throughout the day.

Kidder Street will remain open throughout the day.

Commercial Street northbound from Granite to Spring streets will be open during the morning and early afternoon (drivers will need to take a right on Spring Street).

Commercial Street southbound from Canal to Spring Street will be open during the morning and early afternoon (drivers will need to take a left on Spring Street).

Stark Brewery will remain open, and guests who wish to leave must exit left (northbound) on Commercial Street to access Canal Street.

670 North Commercial Street tenants must exit left (northbound) on Commercial Street to access Canal Street.

Handicapped parking will only be on Commercial Street south of Spring Street; however, it is not available on Spring Street itself.

There will also be several other events going on Saturday, in some cases simultaneously. There will be an increased police presence in the city, and if anyone needs assistance, don’t hesitate to ask an officer.

Parkopedia Options

Click here to find parking via the Parkopedia app

City Parking Options

Parking Payment Options

Cash or Credit at parking kiosks or meters

Passport Parking App on your smartphone