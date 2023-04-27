Road closures and no-parking zones for April 27 Trump visit

MANCHESTER, NH – Expect some potential road closures and no-parking zones on April 27 starting at 8 a.m. in anticipation of a campaign stop at the Doubletree Hilton by former President Trump. Approximate times of closures will vary, but you can expect road closures and delays throughout the day within the following locations:

Elm Street – Lake Avenue to Merrimack Street

Pleasant Street – Elm to Canal streets

Franklin Street – Pleasant to W. Merrimack streets

Additionally, service at the MBTA bus stop on Elm Street in front of Veterans Park and Stanton Plaza could potentially be impacted and temporarily moved from its current location to Lake Avenue next to the SNHU Arena, so please be aware and plan accordingly.

All road closures associated with this event should be re-opened by approximately 6 p.m. Handicap parking for the event will be located on West Merrimack Street – Elm to Canal streets.