Road closure schedule for Nov. 3 ‘celebration of life’ services at SNHU Arena for state police officer

MANCHESTER, NH – The Manchester Police Department is preparing for the Celebration of Life Services for New Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill at the SNHU Arena on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. In coordination with New Hampshire State Police, and other local assets, there are going to be street closures throughout most of the morning in the areas immediately surrounding the SNHU Arena. At this time, the closures (subject to change) are as follows;

7 a.m.

Elm Street closed from Auburn Street to Lake Avenue Traffic north on Elm Street will still be able to access W Auburn St. This closure of Elm Street will continue until 1 p.m Traffic south on Elm Street will still be able to access Granite Street. This closure of Elm Street will continue until 1p.m.



Chestnut Street closed from Lake Avenue to Auburn Street Traffic south on Chestnut St will still be able to access Lake Ave. This closure of Elm St will continue until 1p.m.



10 a.m.

Auburn Street closed from Pine to Elm streets intermittently.

Lake Avenue closed from Elm to Pine streets intermittently.

Chestnut Street closed from Central to Auburn streets intermittently.

There may be additional closures as the day progresses and as the needs dictate.

There will be additional intermittent closures during the funeral procession for the arrival and departure of Staff Sergeant Jesse Sherrill

Parking

Parking on city streets, with the exception of those closed as a result of this event, will be open to the public. Most of the downtown parking is metered parking. There are no designated lots or specified parking areas for this event. The local parking garages are expected to be operating as they normally do. There are parking garages at the Doubletree Hotel and Vine Street.