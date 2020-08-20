Rivera-Perez waives arraignment, detained on second-degree murder charge

MANCHESTER, NH – A man accused of killing a teenage intruder fleeing his home will be incarcerated pending trial, according to an agreement reached between prosecuting and defense attorneys.

Isaiah Rivera-Perez, 23, formerly of 276 Central St., was scheduled for arraignment on Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court Northern District but instead waived arraignment on a second-degree murder charge.

He is accused in the July 14, 2020 shooting death of Jaden Connor, 17. Connor died from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso and was found by police officers dead in the street about 150 feet from Rivera-Perez’s home.

Rivera-Perez told police he was the victim of an armed invasion in which four men beat him. He said he fired at two fleeing armed men because they were on his property and he could “stand his ground.”

Rivera-Perez dealt marijuana and the intruders went to his apartment presumably to rob him of cash and drugs, according to investigators.

Rivera-Perez told police he emptied his .40 caliber Smith and Wesson, firing in the direction of the intruders. Police recovered six spent casings outside.

If convicted, Rivera-Perez faces up to life in prison.