Rivera-Perez faces arraignment on Thursday for July murder

Tuesday, August 18, 2020 Andrew Sylvia Police & Fire 0

Isaiah Rivera-Perez

CONCORD, N.H. – On Monday, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Manchester Police Department Chief Carlo Capano announced that Isaiah Rivera-Perez, 23, will be extradited to New Hampshire to face charges related to a July murder.

Rivera-Perez was apprehended in Massachusetts last week. He was wanted for the murder of 17-year-old Jaden Conner, who dided outside Rivera-Perez’s home at 276 Central Street in Manchester on July 14, 2020.

Rivera-Perez now will head to Hillsborough County Superior Court for arraignment on Aug. 20 at 11 a.m., facing charges of alleged second-degree murder.

About Andrew Sylvia
