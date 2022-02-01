Rise Private Wealth Management increases philanthropic giving efforts for 2022 

BEDFORD, NH – January 2022 – Rise Private Wealth Management continued their support for organizations in their local communities in 2021 and plans to increase their giving in 2022. The organization’s mission is to deliver financial advice that brings client’s confidence, simplicity, and success is founded on their core values of Integrity, Health, Family, Client Focus, Growth, and Philanthropy. The Rise Private Wealth Management Philanthropy Committee coordinated giving and volunteering efforts at several local charities in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Kansas, and Florida in 2021. The company’s focus has been on health and well-being, homelessness, animals, and youth and family causes. Rise Private Wealth Management is honored to have once again been a part of so many important local initiatives.

“It has been tremendously rewarding giving back to our communities while creating an even greater bond throughout our team by working together for worthwhile causes,” shared Robert Bonfiglio MBA, CFP®, ChFC®, Private Wealth Advisor and Co-Founder of Rise Private Wealth Management. “Our mission at Rise is to help people and philanthropy is a core value that leads to delivering this mission.”

2021 Highlights:

Waypoint Sleepout – For the 2 nd consecutive year, the Rise Private Wealth Management team participated in this important local event. Team members from all over NH, as well as Florida, even participated. The team looks forward to participating again in 2022.

Food & Necessities Drive – Rise teams across the country worked together to collect food and necessities for local shelters and food pantries such as socks, soap, toothpaste, coffee, creamers, canned goods, peanut butter, etc.

Families in Transition 5k Walk/Run – In the springtime, team members and their families participated in the Virtual Families in Transition Walk in New Hampshire, raising funds, and completing their own walk and sharing photos on social media.

New Hampshire Food Bank Community Gardens – As part of the Rise Private Wealth Management efforts, team members took part in a day of service by working in the community gardens for the New Hampshire Food Bank in June.

Additional Company-Nonprofit Support – In 2021 Rise Private Wealth Management was honored to have supported The Currier Museum of Art, CHaD, Easter Seals NH/Veterans Count, Animal Rescue League of NH, Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester, Granite United Way, Greater Manchester Boys & Girls Club, The Red Cross, Saint Anselm College, Gather Food Pantry, Friends of Aine, and Toys for Tots.

Looking Ahead

From clean energy and environmental support to hunger and housing initiatives, Rise knows their clients, employees, and neighbors expect them to continue taking an active role in supporting their local communities. Rise Private Wealth Management is pleased to increase their giving and expand their efforts in 2022 to go beyond financial support by offering additional strategic community investments of time, talent, and treasure. Rise Private Wealth Management will share ways to get involved with their philanthropic efforts on their website.

As a private wealth advisory practice, Rise Private Wealth Management provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Emma Biedrzycki at (603) 505-4581 or visit the Ameriprise office at 262 South River Road, Suite 201, Bedford, NH 03110.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors’ financial needs. For more information, visit ameriprise.com or ameripriseadvisors.com/team/rise-private-wealth-management.