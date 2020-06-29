Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group tackles clean-up effort at city park – and so can you

Sunday, June 28, 2020 Carol Robidoux Around Town, Community 0

Volunteers from the Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group put in two days of work at Notre Dame Park. Courtesy Photo

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 28 the Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group finished up a park cleanup at Notre Dame Park located on the southeast corner of McGregor Square on Manchester’s Westside.

In the spirit of community, 11 volunteers stepped up for the two-day project that included weeding, pruning, and mulching.

The materials were provided by the city. The Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group has adopted several parks on the West Side and have been serving the community in park cleanups for 13 years.

There are currently 23 sites listed as “available” on the city’s “Adopt-a-Site” page. If you’re looking for a way to build community and do something constructive, why not band together with your friends and neighbors and make something happen?

See the list of sites and availability below:

# Site Type Status Adopter
1. W. Salmon Capital Improvements Available
2. Goffstown Rd Median – Exit 6 Capital Improvements Available
3. DW Hwy and Maple St Capital Improvements Available
4. Amoskeag Bridge Median Capital Improvements Available
8. Eddy/Dionne/Bremer Intersection Capital Improvements Adopted Southern New Hampshire Landscaping
9. Bridge St and Mammoth Rd Intersect Capital Improvements Available
10. Wellington Rd Median Capital Improvements Available
11. Lewis Square Capital Improvements Available
14. John Walsh Way Capital Improvements Adopted Members First Credit Union
34. Queen City Ave/Beech St Intersection Capital Improvements Available
40. Massabesic St. and Old Falls Rd. Professional Maintenance Available
45. Massabesic Traffic Circle Professional Maintenance Available
6. Canal St Median – North Professional Maintenance / Capital Improvements Available
21. Canal St Median – South Professional Maintenance / Capital Improvements Available
23. Granite St Median – East Professional Maintenance / Capital Improvements Available
30. Granite St Median – West Professional Maintenance / Capital Improvements Available
33. Second St Medians @ Queen City Ave Professional Maintenance / Capital Improvements Available
5. Rock Rimmon Park Volunteer Adopted St. Anselm College Meelia Center for Community Service
7. Oak Park Volunteer Adopted Oak Park Neighborhood Watch Group
12. Martineau Park Volunteer Adopted Rimmon Heights Watch Group
13. Simpson/Lafayette Park Volunteer Adopted Healing Hands Chiropractic
15. Kociuszko Park Volunteer Adopted YMCA of Downtown Manchester
16. Pulaski Park Volunteer Adopted Arik & Aidyn Arsenault
17. Victory Park Volunteer Available
18. Bronstein Park Volunteer Adopted Unitarian Universalist Church
19. Enright Park Volunteer Adopted Life! Church
20. Harriman Park Volunteer Available
22. Gateway Park Volunteer Adopted YMCA of Downtown Manchester
24. Kalivas Park Volunteer Available
25. Sheehan Basquil Park Volunteer Available
26. Sheriden-Emmett Park Volunteer Adopted CDM Smith
27. Valley Cemetery Volunteer Adopted Tanya Frazier
28. Prout Park Volunteer Adopted The Moore Center / Cynthia Wyman
29. Bruno Square Volunteer Adopted Kathy Staub
31. Sweeney Park Volunteer Adopted FaithBridge Church
32. Bass Island Park Volunteer Available
35. Howe Park Volunteer Available
36. Precourt Park Volunteer Available
37. Crystal Lake Volunteer Available
38. Pine Island Park Volunteer Adopted New Hampshire Parrothead Club
39. Corey Square Volunteer Adopted Robert Deringer
41. Bull Statue Volunteer Adopted InkSpot
42. Heritage Trail Entrance Volunteer Adopted The Vaillancourt Family
43. Livingston Park Warming Hut Volunteer Adopted City of Manchester Employee Quality Council
44. Jutras Park Volunteer Adopted Rimmon Heights Watch Group
46. Notre Dame Bridge Park Volunteer Adopted Rimmon Heights Watch Group
47. Piscataquog Trail Median Volunteer Adopted Paula Bedard
48. E. Industrial Park Drive Volunteer Adopted BURNDY LLC Inc.
