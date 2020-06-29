Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group tackles clean-up effort at city park – and so can you

MANCHESTER, NH – On June 28 the Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group finished up a park cleanup at Notre Dame Park located on the southeast corner of McGregor Square on Manchester’s Westside.

In the spirit of community, 11 volunteers stepped up for the two-day project that included weeding, pruning, and mulching.

The materials were provided by the city. The Rimmon Heights Neighborhood Group has adopted several parks on the West Side and have been serving the community in park cleanups for 13 years.

There are currently 23 sites listed as “available” on the city’s “Adopt-a-Site” page. If you’re looking for a way to build community and do something constructive, why not band together with your friends and neighbors and make something happen?

See the list of sites and availability below: