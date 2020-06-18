Rights and Democracy NH forum focused on hope, optimism in the face of climate change

MANCHESTER, NH – On a recent Thursday evening, a group of about 25 people gathered into a Zoom chat room to discuss issues related to impending climate change, and what might be done about it. An eclectic group of individuals gathered, all of them leaning politically towards the left. At the beginning of the meeting, a facilitator acknowledged that people of all kinds were welcome, regardless of anyone’s age, sexual orientation, gender identity, nationality, ethnicity, or other individualizing factor.

A brief announcement reminded everyone that New Hampshire was originally a tract of land belonging to a Native American First Nation called the Abenaki. Among them were tribes such as the Ossipee, Pennacook, and Winnipesaukee. Today, over 3,000 Abenaki people are recognized as living in Vermont and New Hampshire.

The purpose of the June 11 meeting was to help participants come up with visions of what a just, equitable, and sustainable New Hampshire might look like. This had to begin with recognizing that positive change is possible – that people are not merely subject to any legislative vicissitude others may wish to impose upon them.

In the words of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Oscasio-Cortez, “If we do not hold a shared vision of the future, we will never reach it.”

Among such visions included a regional Green New Deal for New Hampshire or New England in general, as well as the ability to organize locally even in the face of seemingly unconquerable national problems.

Climate change was the primary problem focused upon during this meeting. Thus far, low-income communities and communities of color have been disproportionately affected by rising global temperatures. Any attempt to resolve climate change had to be tied into the struggles for racial justice and gender justice. This was identified as, “climate justice work.”

Rather than engaging in “dog-whistle politics” of conveying commonly understood messages through inference, participants were encouraged to talk about their core values, and what positive changes they’d like to make. People mentioned more than once how so much of politics is a dirty business, with candidates constantly talking about each others’ negative aspects.

There is, according to the participants and facilitators, a danger of such candidates all appearing untrustworthy no matter their affiliation, appearance, or past history.

Rather than just trying to beat the opposition, participants – whether they were activists, candidates, or voters – were encouraged to name their values, what they believe in. For good or ill, in the political arena, facts are less important than values.

About halfway into the meeting, the session broke into smaller focus groups where people were encouraged to speak their minds about what was going on – they could do so in text or out loud. Participants were asked to imagine what a future under a Green New Deal would look like for themselves and their communities, rather than consider broader questions such as ozone depletion and greenhouse gases.

How would someone’s vocation change? Would they even still have the same job, or would they have to find another? What would local transportation look like? Would there be more or less solar power? Would recycling increase or disappear entirely? What exactly does a sustainable local community look like?

No one had the same answer. A multiplicity of options were available. However, one fact began to emerge: In order to get there, participants believed compassion and kindness would be required. It would not be enough for people simply to gain material security for themselves. People would have to help each other.

In times of trouble, all agreed, solidarity would see everyone through.

