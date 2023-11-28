Rico Petrocelli endorses Ayotte

NASHUA, NH — Nashua business owner and member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame Rico Petrocelli on Tuesday announced his endorsement for Kelly Ayotte for governor.

Endorsing Ayotte, two-time MLB All-Star Petrocelli said, “Kelly is the tough conservative we need in Concord who will fight to keep our state safe, prosperous and free. I’ve known Kelly and her family for years, and I am proud to endorse her campaign for Governor.”

After the endorsement, Ayotte released the following statement: