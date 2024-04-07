Rick Kaiser shares stories from Navy SEAL days with guests at Boys & Girls Club Speaker Series luncheon

MANCHESTER, NH – The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester opened its doors to more than 160 community members for the Spring Speaker Series Luncheon featuring Master Chief (SEAL) Rick Kaiser (Ret.).



Kaiser met with nearly 40 VIP guests at a special Meet & Greet before speaking for over an hour about the Navy SEALs, his time in the military, and sharing personal stories. He also posed with a dozen veterans from all eras. Guests could purchase Kaiser’s book, Frogman Stories, which he graciously signed. In addition to hearing Kaiser speak, guests were encouraged to take a tour of the Club to learn about the programs and services offered to the youth in our community.

Special thanks to generous sponsors: Bank of New Hampshire, Cohen Investment Advisors, Swim with a Mission, Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center, Anagnost Companies, and Comcast.

The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester will host a Fall Speaker Series Luncheon on September 18, with Jessica Buchanan. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester programs and events, visit mbgcnh.org.

About Boys & Girls Club of Manchester

The Boys & Girls Club of Manchester is one of the 53 founding organizations of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The Manchester Club was incorporated in 1907 and currently has an annual membership of more than 2,600 children. The organization operates programs at three sites throughout the Greater Manchester area. For more information, visit mbgcnh.org.