Richard C. Guinta, 78: Devoted to his family, great jokester and storyteller

BROOKLINE, NH — Richard C. Guinta, 78, affectionately known as “Papa G” or “Skritchy” of Brookline, NH, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Born on November 2, 1941, in Hackensack, NJ, he was the son of the late Frank and Marie (Branstrom) Guinta. He proudly served in the US Army Reserves. He served with the 78th Training Division and from January 1963 to June 1969 he worked as a civilian aid to General David Kelly and General Cassidy.

Mr. Guinta graduated from Essex College of Business where he met his bride, Virginia (Chodkowski) Guinta. They were both appointed by the Supreme Court of New Jersey to be court reporters in Middlesex County, New Brunswick, NJ. He had also worked for the county’s Prosecutor’s Office, working on many high profile cases.

Mr. Guinta established a court reporting firm along with his wife serving attorneys throughout the State of New Jersey until his retirement in 2010.

He enjoyed working on his son Frank’s NH State Representative, Aldermanic, Mayoral, and Congressional campaigns.

He was a devoted grandfather and loved spending time in Killington, VT, and Barnegat Light, NJ. He will be remembered as a great storyteller and jokester who will be greatly missed by his loving family.

Family members include his wife of 52 years, Virginia (Chodkowski) Guinta of Brookline, NH; two beloved sons, Congressman Frank C. Guinta and wife Morgan (Smith) Guinta of Manchester, Eric S. Guinta of Manchester; his cherished daughter, Christine Raymond and husband Mark Raymond of Brookline, NH; loving grandchildren, Colby Kenmare Guinta, Jack Henry Guinta, Cecilia Marie Raymond, and Charles Richard and Luke Anthony Raymond; sister, Arlene (Guinta) Chiavuzzo and husband Salvatore of Toms River, NJ; many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Guinta.

Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, Manchester, will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 am in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Hemlock St, Manchester. Click here to leave condolences on the virtual guestbook.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall St., Unit 104, Manchester, NH 03101.