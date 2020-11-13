Ribbon is cut on Tru by Hilton, a boutique hotel with a modern vibe and a historic twist

Thursday, November 12, 2020 Carol Robidoux Business, News 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tru by Hilton sign illuminated on Spring Street. Photo/Carol Robidoux

MANCHESTER, NH – During his welcoming remarks, Ken Tarara of Lafrance Hospitality spoke about the unique challenge of building a trendy boutique hotel in the heart of Manchester’s historic mill yard.

Blending in was a matter of thinking outside the box. “It’s two different worlds,” Tarara said.

You could say the outcome is like a reverse mullet – in a good way. That is, party in the front – where the minimalist blue-and-yellow neon Tru sign signals sojourners to enter a hotel welcoming to those who want their wifi fast, their breakfast in a dish with an array of toppings, and their stay to be fun. However, if viewed from the Commercial Street side, the building is all business in the back. Harvey Construction pulled off a sedate edifice that effortlessly blends into the rest of the historic landscape.

Party in the front…
…business in the back.

Delayed slightly by COVID-19, Tru by Hilton Manchester Downtown is official. The ribbon was cut on Thursday night by Mayor Joyce Craig with an assist from Peter Flotz, owner of Lansing Melbourne Group, and flanked by Aldermen Keith Hirschmann, Pat Long and Tony Sapienza. State Sen. Lou D’Allesandro was also on hand for the public unveiling, although the hotel opened its doors on Oct. 15.

The ribbon was cut at the front entrance of Tru by Hilton by Mayor Joyce Craig and Peter Flotz, to make it official. Photo/Carol Robidoux

Thursday night was also a way of showcasing The Common Man Roadside, which will soon be operating a cafe in the lower level and serve as the official food purveyor of the 87-room hotel. There is also a workout room, a pool table and other games in the lobby, and plenty of nooks and crannies to have a little privacy while catching up with the office.

According to Bill Boynton, spokesman for The Common Man Roadside, final touches are being made on the 1,600-square-foot cafe and coffee shop, and 3,000-square-foot restaurant, which will be available to the general public as well, and of course, reflect the same quality the CMan Family of Restaurants has been hanging its hat at eateries across the state for years.

During the celebration guests were treated to mac & cheese two ways, an assortment of boxes sandwiches, charcuterie, popcorn, handcut potato chips and a selection of donuts, along with beer and hot chocolate, a sampling of the fare hotel guests will have access to 24/7.

A representative for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen read a statement that noted the ideal location for travelers from all walks of life to come and enjoy the city and surrounding attractions.

Charlene Foster, left, and Jennifer St. Godard, front desk supervisor, on duty. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Sliding doors with a welcoming vibe lead to a colorful lobby. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Pool table with a Manchester mural in the lobby. Photo/Carol Robidoux
A room with two queen-sized beds goes for about $90 a night according to the manchesternh.trubyhilton.com website.
Alderman Tony Sapienza, seated on a comfy couch, with his wife, Shirley, and Peter Flotz of Lansing Melbourne Group, behind them, on a stool, listen to the opening remarks for Thursdays grand opening celebration. Photo/Carol Robidoux
Manchester Historic Association director John Clayton, left, chats with At-Large Alderman Pat Long in the lobby. Photo/Carol Robidoux
About Carol Robidoux 6633 Articles
Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!
Website Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn