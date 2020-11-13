Ribbon is cut on Tru by Hilton, a boutique hotel with a modern vibe and a historic twist

MANCHESTER, NH – During his welcoming remarks, Ken Tarara of Lafrance Hospitality spoke about the unique challenge of building a trendy boutique hotel in the heart of Manchester’s historic mill yard.

Blending in was a matter of thinking outside the box. “It’s two different worlds,” Tarara said.

You could say the outcome is like a reverse mullet – in a good way. That is, party in the front – where the minimalist blue-and-yellow neon Tru sign signals sojourners to enter a hotel welcoming to those who want their wifi fast, their breakfast in a dish with an array of toppings, and their stay to be fun. However, if viewed from the Commercial Street side, the building is all business in the back. Harvey Construction pulled off a sedate edifice that effortlessly blends into the rest of the historic landscape.

Delayed slightly by COVID-19, Tru by Hilton Manchester Downtown is official. The ribbon was cut on Thursday night by Mayor Joyce Craig with an assist from Peter Flotz, owner of Lansing Melbourne Group, and flanked by Aldermen Keith Hirschmann, Pat Long and Tony Sapienza. State Sen. Lou D’Allesandro was also on hand for the public unveiling, although the hotel opened its doors on Oct. 15.

Thursday night was also a way of showcasing The Common Man Roadside, which will soon be operating a cafe in the lower level and serve as the official food purveyor of the 87-room hotel. There is also a workout room, a pool table and other games in the lobby, and plenty of nooks and crannies to have a little privacy while catching up with the office.

According to Bill Boynton, spokesman for The Common Man Roadside, final touches are being made on the 1,600-square-foot cafe and coffee shop, and 3,000-square-foot restaurant, which will be available to the general public as well, and of course, reflect the same quality the CMan Family of Restaurants has been hanging its hat at eateries across the state for years.

During the celebration guests were treated to mac & cheese two ways, an assortment of boxes sandwiches, charcuterie, popcorn, handcut potato chips and a selection of donuts, along with beer and hot chocolate, a sampling of the fare hotel guests will have access to 24/7.

A representative for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen read a statement that noted the ideal location for travelers from all walks of life to come and enjoy the city and surrounding attractions.