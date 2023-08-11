Ribbon cut on Manchester Distillery during arts showcase block party at The Factory on Willow

Friday, August 11, 2023 Carol Robidoux Community, Featured News 0
MANCHESTER, NH – The grand opening of the Manchester Distillery took place Aug. 11 with an official ribbon cutting and free samples of artisanal gin and vodka.  Master Distiller Bill Tambussi was on hand, along with Liz and Jeremy Hitchcock of the Orbit Group, who have another business endeavor under their ever-expanding umbrella.

The afternoon included tours of the event space at the Factory on Willow residences and exhibitions by several local artists.

