Rhode Island man leads police on high speed chase

MANCHESTER, N.H. On May 6, 2021 at approximately 12:50 AM Manchester Police in the area of Maple St and Bridge St observed a driver commit several traffic violations. The officers activated their lights and siren, at which point the driver accelerated. Officers pursued the vehicle, which at times went more than 75 miles per hour. The driver got on Interstate 93. Officers called off the pursuit for safety reasons.

Shortly after, a Dodge sedan matching the description of the involved vehicle was located off the east side of the Wellington Road/Bridge Street off-ramp. The car had crashed into trees and was unoccupied. A K9 was brought in and a track was conducted.

32 y/o Steven Blais of Providence, RI was located hiding in the woods. Blais was taken into custody. A small amount of crack cocaine was found on the ground near where Blais was located. Marijuana was also located on Blais.

Blais was charged with Acts Prohibited – Possession of a Controlled Drug, Acts Prohibited – Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest, Disobeying a Police Officer, Conduct After an Accident, Reckless Operation, as well as several traffic violations.

Anyone charged with a crime is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.