RFP Notice: NH Council on Developmental Disabilities seeks Program Performance Report Consultant

The following is a Request for Proposals from the New Hampshire Council on Developmental Disabilities:

Funding available for Program Performance Report Consultant. The deadline for receiving proposals is June 19, 2020.

Information and a copy of the RFP can be found online at www.nhcdd.org. It is also included below.

Hard copies may be requested by contacting the Executive Director at 603-271-1157 or NHCDD.director@ddc.nh.gov.

NH Council on Developmental Disabilities, 2 ½ Beacon St. Suite 10, Concord, NH 03301-4447.