RFK Jr. shares concerns with packed NHIOP crowd

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Environmental attorney and vaccine critic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke to a packed house at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College on Friday, expressing concern over the amount of influence held by the rich and powerful over the everyday lives of average people across the world.

In approximately one hour of remarks, Kennedy looked back at a career focused on fighting captured government regulators neglecting their duties to serve the public and the moneyed interests that have corrupted those government regulatory agencies.

Those efforts began helping fishermen on the Hudson River whose livelihoods were threatened by companies ignoring pollution laws for short-term profits. While he spoke out against the impacts of pollution on mercury levels in fish, and consequently pregnant mothers, he says a group of women eventually “dragged him” into fighting vaccine manufacturers, who he says are responsible for much more severe health impacts to the public.

Kennedy stated that the National Childhood Vaccine Act of 1986 created an epidemic of chronic diseases in children in the late 1980s, stating that the legislation allowed vaccine manufacturers to completely ignore safety concerns in the production of vaccines since they have indicated that vaccinations can never be fully safe.

He also noted a study done in Africa where vaccinated children were protected from certain diseases, but had health risks from other illnesses, as well as the much higher COVID-19 death rate in the U.S. than other countries.

Kennedy said the lack of oversight regarding vaccines and other public health policies from regulators, politicians and corporate-owned media has created a sense of distrust among the general public.

“If you’re outside this system and looking in, it looks crooked and you can’t be blamed for thinking that,” he said.

In this regard, Kennedy attacked several government agencies as well as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and President Joe Biden. In particular regarding Biden, he saw Biden’s support of attacks against New Hampshire’s First in the Nation Primary as a way to move the presidential primary process into areas where he can have a better control over the outcome.

“In every other state, you can have these aerial bombardments by billionaires or by the party and you don’t have meet anybody. They can just propagandize and buy advertising or whatever and hold big events,” he said. “In (New Hampshire), it’s like they’re running for school board or they’re in a town hall and they get questions.”

Kennedy also criticized censorship efforts regarding discussion around vaccines and the COVID-19 pandemic in general, stating that democracy does not work without the free flow of information and attempts to stifle discourse don’t actually stop people from believing the things that are being suppressed.

He told the audience that this erosion of confidence in public institutions has allowed the rise of leaders preying on the darker side of human nature. Instead, he advocates for the approach championed by his father, which attempted to make people feel like they are part of a community on a heroic journey helping those left behind by society through civil discourse and facts.

While he noted that he refuses to set expectations toward any effort, he told the crowd that he would not be opposed to making a run for President in 2024.