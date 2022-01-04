Reward now $33K for information leading to a break in Harmony Montgomery missing child case

MANCHESTER, NH – A reward for information leading to a break in the case of Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old reported missing last week, has been increased thanks to donations from the business community.

On Tuesday Manchester Police Department expressed gratitude to the many people who have offered cash rewards in hope of generating tips leading to the whereabouts of Harmony.

Dick Anagnost, owner of Anagnost Realty and Development, and Arthur Sullivan, owner of Brady Sullivan Properties, on Tuesday contacted police to say they were each doubling their initial contributions, from $5,000 to $10,000 each. Along with their generous donations, two anonymous Massachusetts businessmen, one from Lynn and another from Newton, have also offered reward money totaling $10,500.

That, along with Manchester Crimeline’s $2,500 reward brings the total amount available to $33,000.

Anyone with information about Harmony Montgomery is asked to call the Manchester Police Department’s dedicated tip line at 603-203-6060. It is manned 24/7 and can receive calls, texts, and voicemails.

Related stories: