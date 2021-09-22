Retired Bishop McCormack dead at 86

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – John B. McCormack, who served as the ninth Bishop of the Manchester Diocese until his retirement in 2011, passed away Sept. 21 at Mount Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, according to the Diocese of Manchester.

He was 86.

McCormack was born in Malden, Mass., and ordained into the Catholic priesthood in 1960. He served Manchester from 1998-2011.

The Diocese noted his death came on the Catholic Feast of St. Matthew and was also on the eve of September 22, the anniversary of his installation as bishop of Manchester.