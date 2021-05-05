Residents evacuated after electrical fire inside Chestnut Street apartments

MANCHESTER, NH – An electrical fire caused about $50,000 in damage to an apartment building on Chestnut Street Wednesday.

Fire companies were dispatched to 625 Chestnut Street at 11:42 a.m. for a reported building fire, a four-story, 48-unit, garden-style apartment complex. Engine 5 arrived and reported heavy smoke conditions and confirmed a fire in the building.

The fire was located in one of the apartments and determined to be an electrical fire.

Several elderly residents had to be aided by fire service personnel in order to evacuate the building. Smoke conditions extended throughout the building and ventilation fans were used to clear the smoke. The apartment where the fire originated was deemed uninhabitable, but all other residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Damage is estimated at $50,000, according to District Fire Chief Jonathan Starr. No injuries to residents or fire service personnel were reported.