Residents displaced by Pine Street fire

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

MANCHESTER, NH – Two adults and two children were displaced after a fire Wednesday morning at 27 Pine Street.

Companies were dispatched to 27 Pine St. at 10:48 a.m. for reports of smoke coming from the building with possible fire in the basement. First arriving engine company reported heavy smoke showing from a one-and-a-half-story residential structure, firefighters advanced a charged hand line to the basement for an aggressive interior attack. The fire was brought under control quickly, crews conducted overhaul and salvage operations along with ventilating the upper floors.

All occupants had exited the building, MFD personnel located and removed several pets safely from the building. Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire and were in contact with Red Cross.

Civilian Injuries:  None

Emergency Service Injuries: None

Special Circumstances:  Heavy smoke condition throughout the building.

Fire Cause: Accidental

Estimated Dollar Loss: $10,000

Incident Commander: Battalion Chief Kenneth Proulx

