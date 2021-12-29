Residents displaced by kitchen fire on Shasta Street

MANCHESTER, NH – A kitchen fire has displaced residents of 554 Shasta St., who are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Just before 6 p.m. fire companies were dispatched to the address for the report of a fire.

First arriving Engine and Truck 7 encountered a kitchen fire on the first floor. Companies conducted an aggressive interior attack knocking the fire down within minutes of arrival. All occupants were accounted for and a family pet dog was located and removed by fire personnel and reunited with its owner.

Damage was contained to the kitchen, but the home is uninhabitable for the foreseeable future. Arrangements were made with Red Cross to provide assistance to the tenants.

One resident who was home at the time of the fire suffered minor smoke inhalation but refused medical treatment.

One firefighter sustained a laceration to his finger. He was treated at the scene by AMR personnel.

Special circumstances: Occupant concerned with finding his dog had to be told repeatedly to exit the building by MFD dispatch. Fire personnel was able to locate and rescue the family pet.

Fire Cause: Unattended pot left on the stove that extended into a microwave and cabinets above.

Estimated Dollar Loss: $35,000