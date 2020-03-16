Residents can still access most city services remotely: here’s how

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The City of Manchester announced on Monday that it is still providing essential city services, but it also limiting access to municipal buildings and asking residents to email or call ahead before coming to municipal buildings. All upcoming municipal government meetings this week have been cancelled.
The move comes in response to Center for Disease Control guidelines in an attempt to keep Manchester residents and city employees safe.
- As of noon on Monday, the tax collector’s office is closed to walk-in traffic at 1000 Elm St., but residents looking to pay taxes, register their car or interact with the department in any other way can call 603-624-6575 or go to the Tax Collector’s page on the Manchester city website to make a payment online
- The Manchester Transit Authority is still operating at full capacity and school bus drivers are being utilized to deliver food and homework to students engaged in remote learning. More information can be found on the MTA website and the Manchester School District website.
- Trash and recycling pickup is operating as normal, with the transfer station now open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Department of Public Works building is closed to the public, but residents can call 603-624-6444 or go to the Department of Public Works page on the city’s website with any questions.
- The Manchester City Library and all of its satellite locations will be closed to the public as of Tuesday, March 17. All fines will be waived on overdue books and all online services will be made available to the public for free. More information is available at the Manchester City Library website.
- The William Cashin Senior Center is closed to the public, but staff will be contacting patrons and frequent visitors. Anyone with information can call 603-624-6533.
- The City Clerk’s office is closed to walk-in traffic. Anyone with questions can call 603-624-6455. A phone will be available at city hall to interact with on-site staff members. Payments can be made via dropbox at city hall or online at the City Clerk’s page on the city website.
- The Health Department is closed to walk-in traffic, but health clinics will continue as scheduled along with other services, although residents are asked to call ahead. More information is available at 603-624-6466, by e-mail at health@manchesternh.gov, by postal mail at 1528 Elm St. Manchester,NH 03101 or at the Health Department page on the city website.
- Currently, the Planning & Community Development Department is closed to walk-in traffic. Code enforcement issues will be limited to life safety-related issues. A drop box has been set up in the lobby at 195 McGregor Street for customer deliveries. The department can be contacted by phone at 603-624-6475, by e-mail pcd@manchesternh.gov or by postal mail at 195 McGregor Street, Suite #201, Manchester, NH 03102.
- The lobby of the Manchester Police Department will still be open, but residents are requested to call whenever possible at 603-668-8711 instead of walking into the lobby. Non-emergency calls will be handled by phone and officers will be minimizing face-to-face contact whenever possible, but emergency calls will be handled as usual.
- The Manchester Fire Department will still keep Safe Station open and emergency calls will still be handled as normal, but non-emergency services will be rescheduled or accepted at a later date and fire stations will be restricted to on-duty personnel only. More information is available at 603-669-2256.
- The Office of Youth Services is closed to walk-ins, but will continue operating remotely at 603-624-6470 and on the Office of Youth Services page at the city website.
- The Manchester Emergency Operations Center is available to anyone who lives in Manchester and does not have a doctor. Information is available at 603-668-1547 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at gov/eoc-updates