Resident suffers burns in early-morning Bridge Street fire

MANCHESTER, NH – A man suffered injuries in a fire at 132 Bridge St. early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were initially dispatched just before 3 a.m. after a report of the fire came in. Engine 11 arrived and found fire blowing out the front side of the building on the first and second floors. The fire extended up and into the attic space.

A full second-alarm assignment was called in consisting of six engines, three ladders, one rescue company and the District Chief.

Extensive overhaul was encountered due to the age of the building. The fire was deemed under control at 4:15 a.m. Engine 8 cleared the scene at 6:31 a.m.

Manchester Fire Department investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

A full Second Alarm assignment consisting of 6 engines, 3 ladders, 1 rescue company and the District Chief were assigned to this fire.

One resident suffered serious burns and was transported by air to a Boston hospital.

The estimated damage to the building is approximately $420,000, according to District Chief David Patten.