Resident of state psychiatric unit died after ‘altercation with several corrections officers’

CONCORD, NH – The Attorney General’s announced it is investigating the death of a resident of the state’s Secure Psychiatric Unit, first reported on April 29.

Jason Rothe, 50, has been identified as the resident. His death was announced Saturday evening as an “untimely death.”

According to a news release issued May 1, Mr. Rothe was residing at the state Secure Psychiatric Unit (SPU) in Concord which is housed on the state prison campus but is a separate building overseen by a medical director.

At approximately 12:55 p.m., Mr. Rothe was involved in a physical altercation with several corrections officers in the SPU, according to the AG’s office. After that altercation, corrections officers noticed that Mr. Rothe was not responsive and attempted CPR. Despite those efforts, Mr. Rothe was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy of Mr. Rothe on April 30, 2023. The cause and manner of Mr. Rothe’s death are inconclusive and are pending further investigation.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

Following the Attorney General’s announcement, the NH Department of Corrections issued the following statement: