Residence, cars left with bullet holes after reported gunfire on Pine Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On August 16, 2021, at approximately 8:25 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Pine and Orange streets for a report of gunshots heard.

Witnesses told police they heard multiple loud pops and saw a light-colored sedan with tinted windows and a dark-colored pick-up truck driving at a high rate of speed. Several witnesses described what looked like muzzle flashes coming from one of the vehicles.

Officers located multiple shell casings between the intersections of Pine and Orange streets and Pine and Prospect streets. Bullet holes were also located in a first-floor bedroom at 541 Pine St. as well as damage to multiple cars.

No injuries were reported. This is still under investigation and anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711 or leave a tip anonymously via Manchester Crimeline online or by calling 603-624-4040.