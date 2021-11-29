Reserve your seat today to ride the trolley and tour the holiday lights

MANCHESTER, NH – A free Holiday Lights Trolley Tours for families on MTA’s Molly Trolley will take place over two upcoming weekends.

The city in collaboration with Manchester Transit Authorit is offering free trolley tours of holiday lights on four dates in December: Saturday, December 11, Sunday, December 12, Saturday, December 18 and Sunday, December 19. All tours will begin at 4:30 p.m.

These tours are separate from the annual Senior Lights Tour, which will take place Wednesday, Dec. 15. (For more information on that or to see if there are still seats available contact Officer Steve Duquette by Dec. 1 at 603-792-5431.)

“This is a fun opportunity to celebrate the holiday season — ride the trolley and see the holiday lights displays across Manchester,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “This is just one of many free, family-friendly activities happening across the Queen City this holiday season, and I want to thank Manchester Transit Authority for making this festive activity possible!”

The Trolley Tours will depart from JFK Coliseum (300 Beech St.) and take participants to select holiday lights displays around Manchester. Tours are expected to take approximately one hour.

Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets can be reserved here.