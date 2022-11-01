Republicans see October jump, says new NHIOP poll

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – With a week left until Election Day, the Saint Anselm College Survey Center at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics (NHIOP) has released a poll indicating that New Hampshire’s Republican candidates have seen a jump since September.

After talking to 1,541 New Hampshire voters online on Friday and Saturday, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is the only individual discussed in the poll who had favorability over 50 percent in the poll, registering at 62 percent versus 32. Meanwhile his opponent, Democrat Tom Sherman, continues to struggle getting name recognition from voters.

“Sununu is by far the most popular elected official in New Hampshire,” said New Hampshire Institute of Politics executive director Neil Levesque. “Only 60% of voters have an opinion of Sherman, putting him in a difficult position as he tries to persuade voters in the closing days of this election.”

Incumbent U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (45%-54%) and First District U.S. Representative Chris Pappas (44%-51%) saw their favorability fall with almost corresponding jumps for their respective Republican opponents, Don Bolduc (46% – 49%) and Karoline Leavitt (46% – 44%.)

Head to head, Bolduc now leads Hassan (48% – 47%) and Leavitt leads Pappas (51% – 45%).

“This result is not surprising since General Bolduc has spent this entire campaign speaking directly with New Hampshire voters about the important issues facing our country. His time and respect for voters has resonated with Granite Staters, and we are seeing that in the polling. While Senator Hassan continues hiding rather than explain her votes for high inflation, soaring gas prices, and high crime, she is thumbing her nose at the voters she is seeking to represent. Momentum is hard to get and even harder to stop, and we are taking nothing for granted this last week of the campaign,” said Kate Constantini, Bolduc for Senate Spokeswoman.

“Polls are snapshots of voter attitudes in time, not predictions,” said Levesque. “Candidates will have the opportunity to make their final arguments in this week’s closing debates, and in the final days of campaigning.”

Additional information on the poll can be found here.