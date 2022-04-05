Republicans make case for change outside Hassan office

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Republican activists gathered outside the Elm Street office of U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) as the nomination of Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson advanced to the full Senate on Monday.

Hassan announced her support for Jackson’s nomination on March 28, citing what she said was Jackson’s commitment to the U.S. Constitution and rights of Americans that have earned her court federal court appointments from presidents of both parties as well as support from various groups such as the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

New Hampshire Republican Party Chairman Stephen Stepanek invited Republican candidates to speak at the event, with only U.S. Senate candidate and former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith in attendance.

Smith criticized Hassan on the issues of border protection and energy prices along with the upcoming decision on Jackson.

“I know for a fact that New Hampshire and the United States is ready for a new generation of conservative leaders to take the fight to Washington this fall and take the fight to Maggie Hassan this November so that after the election we’re going to change the occupant up there on the third floor,” said Smith, referring to Hassan’s office on the third floor behind on Elm Street.

Stepanek said that Hassan represents the interests of Democrats in Washington rather than the people of New Hampshire and stated she is out of touch with New Hampshire values.

He also criticized Democrats in general for their opposition of recent legislation written into law in Florida known by supporters as the Parental Bill of Rights and by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” Bill.

“If you really believe that you’re incapable of teaching your child about your morality and your religion and you want them to know about sex as four or five or six-year-olds, then by all means vote Democrat,” he said. “But if you believe that you as a parent should be teaching your child about the most basic and important things your child will ever learn (such as) your morality, your religion and your beliefs on sex, you should be voting Republican.

Activist Nancy Godin of Epsom was at the event and echoed the sentiments of Smith and Stepanek in regard to New Hampshire residents not being properly represented in Washington.

“We need some change, our nation is going down the drain quickly. We need some leadership that will stand up for the rights of the citizens and what the country was founded on,” she said.

UPDATE 5:40 p.m. – New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley released the following statement in response to the event.