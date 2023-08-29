Republicans defend Trump ballot access

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Civics, Elections, GOVERNMENT, National Politics, NH Primary 0
Donald Trump on Oct. 25, 2020. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

CONCORD, N.H. – NBC News is reporting that the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office has received hundreds of calls regarding former U.S. President Donald Trump potentially being taken off New Hampshire ballots.

New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan told the Boston Globe last week that he has received concerns from individuals regarding Trump’s eligibility to be president under Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and is consulting with legal experts.

Adopted shortly after the U.S. Civil War to address former Confederates potentially being elected to Congress, Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment prohibits anyone from holding federal office after they have engaged in an insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

In the NBC News Report, Scanlan confirmed that he is not seeking to remove anyone from New Hampshire ballots at this time.

On Monday, New Hampshire Republican Party Chair Chris Ager released the following statement regarding Trump’s ballot access in New Hampshire.

“Efforts to deny New Hampshire Republican Primary voters a full slate of options are antithetical to our Live Free or Die spirit. The New Hampshire State Republican Party will fight all efforts to eliminate candidates from our Primary ballot.

I have confidence in our Secretary of State and Attorney General to make the right decisions. Let voters decide the nominee, not a weaponized federal justice system using tortured logic. “

