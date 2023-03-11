Republican state rep arrested after heated exchange with Wentworth plow driver caught on video

WENTWORTH, NH – On Friday, New Hampshire State Police arrested State Representative Jeffrey Greeson (R-Wentworth) after an incident where he confronted a member of the Wentworth Highway Department.

The incident occurred on March 4 at approximately 8:15 a.m.

Greeson, 51, is being charged with alleged disorderly conduct, criminal threatening and simple assault. A press release announcing the arrest issued by New Hampshire State Police on Friday said that a member of the Wentworth Highway Department “had been obstructed in his efforts of snow removal by a citizen” and that part of the encounter was recorded by the plow driver using his cell phone [see footage below.]

Following further investigation, Greeson was arrested. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered back to Plymouth District Court on May 18 at 8 a.m.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley released a statement about Greeson, who is also a pastor in Wentworth.

“To see a pastor and a Republican lawmaker attacking a civil servant on camera just for doing his job — cursing him out and lunging for him — it’s almost too disgraceful for words. We know if this were a Democrat, they would be stripped of their committee seats and pressured to resign. It appears Speaker Sherman Packard has a profound lack of values and moral core. Packard commits one great hypocrisy after another to push his extreme agenda backed by minority rule, allowing angry, unstable men to have their way with the state.”

Facebook post of video footage below.

Editor’s Note: Anyone accused of a crime is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.