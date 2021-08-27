Republican congresswoman makes Manchester trip to support Sullivan

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday, U.S. Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL-03) joined Manchester Mayoral Candidate Victoria Sullivan in the Queen City to share ideas and interact with Manchester voters.

The trip marks the first for the Congresswoman, who says she sees parallels between Manchester and her home of Gainesville, Fla., particularly regarding the issue of homelessness. After experiencing homelessness just ten years ago, Cammack believes that conservatives need to collaborate and address the issue with market-driven solutions.

“For a long time, we always believed we had the right solutions to these problems, but for so long now, we’ve ceded the narrative to the left. We’ve stopped talking about these issues, because we felt we’d be criticized for it – that time is long gone,” she said. “We know you can be a conservative and be just as fiercely compassionate about this issue and it’s long overdue that we lead on these issues like homelessness and opioid addiction.”

On that point, Cammack believes that Sullivan shares her viewpoints in taking conservative values to address problems that may be overlooked by many Republicans.

“I’m really excited that we have strong, conservative women and particularly in Victoria’s case, she’s passionate about the things I’m passionate about,” said Cammack. “When you look at the issues our communities are facing especially opioid addiction, challenges within the law enforcement community in tackling crime and also homelessness. For a long time, there are issues that conservatives have shied away from, but she’s really gone after it.”

Sullivan echoed Cammack’s sentiments regarding the issue of homelessness, stating that ignoring the issue would make it grow and the belief that her plan on the issue will address the problem of homelessness in the city.

Sullivan also criticized Incumbent Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig’s frustration with a lack of a comprehensive strategy on the topic of homelessness from New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, stating that the state has given the city more than enough funding to address the problem.

“Being frustrated isn’t leadership, you don’t just get to say you’re frustrated and blame everyone else, as a leader you need to find the path forward,” said Sullivan.

Cammack, a freshman in Congress, is the third-youngest woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020 behind Sara Jacobs (D-CA-53) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY-14). While many politicians from Washington travel to New Hampshire in connection to the First in the Nation Primary, Cammack insisted in this, her first trip to the Granite State, she sought only to help local conservative candidates and help lay the groundwork for New Hampshire Republican candidates running in 2022.

On Friday, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley released a statement regarding Cammack’s trip.

“Victoria Sullivan can’t get any support from Granite Staters in Manchester and clearly she’s worried about competition from Rich Girard, so she’s flying in conspiracy theorists like Kat Cammack. Her visit to New Hampshire is nothing more than a sideshow hosted by a flailing Mayoral candidate,” he said. “The extreme right-wing views shared by Victoria Sullivan and Florida’s Kat Cammack do not resonate with the people of Manchester, and that’s obvious because voters in the Queen City overwhelmingly rejected Victoria Sullivan and her dangerous ideologies two years ago.”