Representative Peter and Beth Varney Switch to Team Prescott

Exeter, NH – Russell Prescott, candidate for Congress in the First District of New Hampshire, announced that major Lakes Region Republicans, State Representative Peter Varney and Beth Varney of Alton, are endorsing his campaign. The two had previously been announced as endorsers for another candidate in the race.
State Representative Peter and Beth Varney Statement:
“With how late our primary is in New Hampshire, we believe in supporting the strongest Republicans early in the process to ensure they are in the best position to win the general election. That is particularly true here in the First Congressional District of New Hampshire. In order to defeat incumbent Congressman Chris Pappas in November, we conservatives must unify early, and after a lot of consideration, we have fully settled on who we will be backing — that person is Russell Prescott.
“While we have always had the utmost respect for Russell, it is no secret that we had originally planned to support another candidate in this race. However, after watching the campaigns unfold, it has become clear that only Russell Prescott has the right message, the strongest resume, and the unique ability to build a winning coalition of Republicans who span the ideological diversity of our party. No one else comes close.
“A successful small businessman and public servant who has served in the state senate and executive council, Russell knows our district and understands how to win over the hearts and minds of not only Republicans but Independents as well. He’s run and won races in tough districts, being successful when almost every other Republican on the ballot lost. In fact, Russell is the only Republican to have defeated Maggie Hassan not once but twice, handing Maggie her only two losses for state senate before she became Governor and US Senator.
“We’ve watched as Russell Prescott has helped protect our state from a sales and income tax. We’ve seen him fight for our values of limited government, less taxes, and lower spending. He’s a staunch conservative, but he has an independent streak, too, being willing to stand up for his constituents and what he believes in when our party has sometimes gotten it wrong.
“All of this, in addition to how successful Russell has been running his small business and his experience signing both the front and back of a paycheck, are why we are firmly backing him for Congress. He’s the only candidate in this race who is uniquely qualified to win and then govern effectively. We urge our friends and neighbors in the Lakes Region and beyond to join us in supporting Russell Prescott so we can bring a much-needed change to Washington this year.”
Russell Prescott Statement:
“I am honored to have State Representative Peter Varney and his wife and fellow activist, Beth, join our team. With over 150 endorsements, our momentum is continuing to grow daily. I am grateful for the support that is flooding into the campaign, and I look forward to continuing to meet voters in every corner of the district over the coming weeks and months.”
Previously released endorsements:
- 603 Alliance
- Log Cabin Republicans
- Former State Representative Pat Abrami, Stratham
- John J. Adams, Wolfeboro
- Grafton County Commissioner Omer C. Ahern Jr., founding member of the 603 Alliance and longtime conservative activist, Wentworth
- Chairwoman Kimberly Allan, Hudson GOP Committee, Hudson
- Chris Albert, Small Business Owner, Nottingham
- Peter Angerhofer, Former Republican State Senate Nominee, Rye
- Ryan Audley, President and CEO of R.S. Audley Inc., Bow
- State Representative Cyril Aures, Chichester
- Vinnie Baiochetti, Former Chief of Police in Belmont, Gilmanton
- Former State Representative Al Baldasaro, Londonderry
- Ann Marie Banfield, Parental rights advocate with a focus on education and a former Education Liaison with NH Cornerstone, North Hampton
- Former State Senate President Bill Bartlett, Kingston
- State Representative Harry Bean, Chair of the Belknap County Delegation, Gilford
- State Representative Richard Beaudoin, Gilford
- State Representative J.D. Bernardy, South Hampton
- State Representative Ross Berry, Chair of the House Elections Law Committee and former Executive Director of the NHGOP, Manchester
- Wayne C. Beyer, Attorney, North Conway
- State Representative David Bickford, New Durham
- Diane Bitter, Founding member of the 603 Alliance and longtime conservative activist, Rye Beach
- Larry Borland, Wolfeboro Falls
- Marc Bourgeois, Owner of MB Tractor, Plaistow
- Former State Senator for District 16 and former State Representative, David Boutin, Hooksett
- State Representative Stephen Boyd, Hooksett
- Brian Boyle, Boyle Construction, Atkinson
- Jim Boyle, Auto Dealer, Portsmouth
- Bruce Brown, Business and Community Leader, Owner of Brown’s Lobster Pound, Seabrook
- Town Councilor, County Commissioner, and former State Representative Brian Chirichiello, Derry
- Former Representative Chris Christensen, Merrimack
- David Cluff, Community Leader, Chocorua
- Attorney Tom Colantuono, Former US Attorney for the State of New Hampshire appointed by former President George W. Bush, former Executive Councilor, and former State Senator, Manchester
- Matt Connors, President of Gemini Electric, Auburn
- State Representative Michael Costable, Freedom
- Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, Amherst
- Bill Cuccio, Owner of The Lobster Trap, North Conway
- Kate Day, Former Cheshire County GOP Chair and Community Activist, Chesterfield
- Former United States Congressman Chuck Douglas (NH-02), former NH Supreme Court Associate Justice, Pembroke
- Brittany Dube, Chief of Operations, Dube Plus Construction, Hampstead
- David Dube, Small Business Owner, Merrimack
- Tom Dube, Owner of Dirt Pro Excavation, Wakefield
- Steve Duprey, Former National Committeeman for the New Hampshire Republican Party and successful small business owner
- Former State Senate President and Senator for District 10, Tom Eaton, Keene
- State Representative Jess Edwards, Chair of Finance – Division III representing Auburn, Chester, Candia, and Deerfield, Auburn
- State Representative Tracy Emerick, Hampton
- Neil Emerson, Former Selectman and Fire Fighter, Hampstead
- Sandy Emerson, Owner of Emerson Mobile Home Park, Emerson Village and Campground, Hampstead
- Retired Sheriff of Strafford County, Wayne Estes, Dover
- Russ Fearon, Owner of Fearon Plumbing and Heating, Manchester
- Mike Fecteau, Realtor and Developer, Epping
- Frank Ferraro, Former Exeter Selectman, former Exeter GOP Chairman, North Hampton
- Ken Fifield, Selectman and former Police Chief, Wakefield
- Jay Flanders, Former Chief of Staff to the New Hampshire State Senate, Sunapee
- Mark Flanders, Republican Nominee for Alderman in Ward 4, Manchester
- Gregg Fowler, Owner of Diesel Equipment Inc., Seabrook
- Gus Fromuth, President of Freedom Energy Logistics, Manchester
- State Representative Larry Gagne, Manchester
- John Galloway, Small Business Owner, Plaistow
- Former State Senator for District 1 and former House Majority Caucus Whip, John Gallus, Berlin
- Ben Gamache, Business Owner, Community Leader, and former Chairman of Intown Manchester, Manchester
- State Senator Bill Gannon, District 23, Sandown
- Mike Garrepy, Realtor and Developer, Dover
- Former Mayor Tony Giunta, Franklin
- Commissioner Steven Goddu, Vice Chair of the Rockingham County Commissioners, serving Atkinson, Derry, Newton, Plaistow, Salem, Seabrook, South Hampton, and Windham, Salem
- State Representative and School Board Member, Carlos Gonzalez, Manchester
- Jane Graham, Former Gubernatorial, Senatorial, and Congressional Staffer, Bedford
- Former State Representative John Graham, Bedford
- Former State Representative Phil Greazzo, Bedford City Councilman and former Manchester Ward 10 Alderman, Bedford
- Arleigh Greene, President and Owner of Seabrook Truck Center, Seabrook
- Addie Griset, Town Republican Committee Member, Exeter
- State Representative Joe Guthrie, Hampstead
- Former State Representative Joe Hagan, Chester
- Mayor George Hansel, Keene
- Peter Heed, Former New Hampshire Attorney General and Cheshire County Attorney, Keene
- State Representative Deb Hobson, East Kingston
- Retired Sheriff Steve Hodges, Belknap County Commissioner, former Sheriff of Belknap County with 28 years with Belknap County Sheriff’s Office, Gilford
- Former State Representative Kathy Hoelzel, Raymond
- Desmond Holman, Owner of Daw Kun Thai Restaurant, Manchester
- State Representative James Horgan, Farmington
- State Representative John Hunt, Rindge
- Jan Huttula, Former Chair of the Londonderry GOP, Londonderry
- Greg Huttula, Londonderry
- State Representative William Infantine, Manchester
- State Senator Dan Innis, Senate District 7, Former Senator for the Seacoast-based District 24 and Small Business Owner, Bradford
- State Representative John Janigian, Vice Chair of Ways and Means, Salem
- State Representative Jason Janvrin, Former three-term member of the Seabrook Municipal Budget Committee and Planning Board, Seabrook
- State Representative Aboul Kahn, Seabrook
- Michael Kane, CEO of The Kane Company, North Hampton
- State Representative and Derry Town Councilor At-large, Phyllis Katsakiores, Derry
- State Representative and Deputy Majority Leader Jim Kofalt, Director of the 603 Alliance, Wilton
- Doug Lake, Retired Financial Executive, Rye Beach
- Al Letizio, Small Business Owner, Windham
- Jay Lucas, Business and Community Leader, NH Republican Nominee for Governor (1998), Portsmouth
- State Representative Bob Lynn, Former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, Windham
- State Representative John MacDonald, Chairman of the Wolfeboro Budget Committee and retired detective with the New Hampshire State Police, Wolfeboro Falls
- Former NHGOP Chairman Wayne MacDonald, Londonderry
- Former State Representative Norm Major, Plaistow
- Stephen & Jean Mathieu, Small Business Owners & Community Leaders, Manchester
- Sheriff Chuck Massahos, Rockingham County Sheriff
- State Representative Tim McGough, Merrimack
- Shane McKinney, Carroll County Republican Leader, Conway
- Chris McRae, Owner of Plastic Techniques, Goffstown
- Ed Mencis, Sandown Planning Board Member, Sandown
- Former State Representative Henry Mock, Jackson
- State Representative Maureen Mooney, Merrimack
- Former State Representative Brian Murphy, Rye
- State Representative David Nagel, Gilmanton
- Bob Nickerson, Selectman for the Town of Sandown, Owner of All Japanese Auto and The Tire Man, Sandown
- Marian Noronha, President and founder of Turbocam International, Barrington
- House Majority Whip Representative Jeanine Notter, Merrimack
- John Nyhan, Community Leader, Hampton
- Hon. David Patch, former Fish & Game Commissioner, Bartlett
- State Representative Mark Pearson, Hampstead
- State Representative Fred Plett, Goffstown
- State Representative John Potucek, Derry
- State Representative Kevin Pratt, Raymond
- Colonel Lynn Presby, NH State Police (Ret)
- Bob Preston, Small Business Owner, Hampton
- Chuck Rage, Vice Chairman of the Board of Selectmen, longtime Chairman of the Hampton Beach Village District, and Board Member of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, Hampton Beach
- Former State Senator for District 19 and former State Representative, Jim Rausch, Derry
- Former State Senator for District 17 and former State Representative John Reagan, Deerfield
- Earl Rinker, Former Executive Counselor, Manchester
- Chuck Rolecek, Small Business Owner, Hampton
- Sheila Ross, Community Leader and Grassroots Activist, Bow
- Ed Roy, Arborist, Rochester
- Former State Senator Jim Rubens, Hanover
- Florence Ruffner, Community Leader and Business Owner, Exeter
- Kathy Rush, Small Business Owner, Exeter
- Alderman Ed Sapienza, Alderman for Manchester’s Ward 8
- Bruce Scamman, Owner of Emanuel Engineering, Stratham
- Former State Representatives Doug Scamman and Stella Scamman, Stratham
- Mike Schidlovsky, Former President of the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce, Durham
- Ronnie Schlender, Queen City Community Leader, Manchester
- Ron Severino, Severino Trucking, Candia
- Tom Severino, Severino Trucking, Candia
- Jerry Sickels, Grassroots Activist and Community Leader, Keene
- Hon. Peter Spaulding, Former Executive Councilor and former County Commissioner, Hopkinton
- Wendy Stanley Jones, Community Leader, Greenland
- Former State Senator Nancy Stiles, Hampton
- Former New Hampshire House Speaker Donna Sytek, Salem
- Hon. Tom Tombarello, Chairman of the Board of Selectman for Sandown and former Rockingham County Commissioner, Sandown
- Dick Trask, Town Selectman and Co-owner of Fixed LLC Municipal Management, Chester
- Mrs. and Mrs. Bill Trombly, President of Bill Trombly Plumbing – Heating – Cooling -Electric, Manchester
- Sheriff Brian Valerino, Coos County Sheriff, Lancaster
- Sean Van Anglen, Republican Activist, Bedford
- State Representative Michael Vose, Epping
- Former State Representative Joanne Ward, Stratham
- Former State Representative, Fran Wendelboe, founding member of the 603 Alliance and longtime conservative activist, New Hampton
- State Representative Ken Weyler, Kingston
- Former Republican Nominee for State Representative, Jenny Wilson, Barrington
- State Representative Clayton Wood, Pittsfield
- Hon. Bob Worden, Past owner and partner at Pinnacle Rehabilitation Network and Pinnacle PT in Plaistow, Member of the Governing Board of PT for the State of NH, Atkinson
- Sheriff Bill Wright, Belknap County Sheriff and former Vice Chairman of Belknap County GOP, Belmont
- Former State Representative Kurt Wuelper, Strafford
- Paul Young, Small Business Owner, Portsmouth