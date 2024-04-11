Representative Peter and Beth Varney Switch to Team Prescott

Exeter, NH – Russell Prescott, candidate for Congress in the First District of New Hampshire, announced that major Lakes Region Republicans, State Representative Peter Varney and Beth Varney of Alton, are endorsing his campaign. The two had previously been announced as endorsers for another candidate in the race.

State Representative Peter and Beth Varney Statement:

“With how late our primary is in New Hampshire, we believe in supporting the strongest Republicans early in the process to ensure they are in the best position to win the general election. That is particularly true here in the First Congressional District of New Hampshire. In order to defeat incumbent Congressman Chris Pappas in November, we conservatives must unify early, and after a lot of consideration, we have fully settled on who we will be backing — that person is Russell Prescott.

“While we have always had the utmost respect for Russell, it is no secret that we had originally planned to support another candidate in this race. However, after watching the campaigns unfold, it has become clear that only Russell Prescott has the right message, the strongest resume, and the unique ability to build a winning coalition of Republicans who span the ideological diversity of our party. No one else comes close.

“A successful small businessman and public servant who has served in the state senate and executive council, Russell knows our district and understands how to win over the hearts and minds of not only Republicans but Independents as well. He’s run and won races in tough districts, being successful when almost every other Republican on the ballot lost. In fact, Russell is the only Republican to have defeated Maggie Hassan not once but twice, handing Maggie her only two losses for state senate before she became Governor and US Senator.

“We’ve watched as Russell Prescott has helped protect our state from a sales and income tax. We’ve seen him fight for our values of limited government, less taxes, and lower spending. He’s a staunch conservative, but he has an independent streak, too, being willing to stand up for his constituents and what he believes in when our party has sometimes gotten it wrong.

“All of this, in addition to how successful Russell has been running his small business and his experience signing both the front and back of a paycheck, are why we are firmly backing him for Congress. He’s the only candidate in this race who is uniquely qualified to win and then govern effectively. We urge our friends and neighbors in the Lakes Region and beyond to join us in supporting Russell Prescott so we can bring a much-needed change to Washington this year.”

Russell Prescott Statement:

“I am honored to have State Representative Peter Varney and his wife and fellow activist, Beth, join our team. With over 150 endorsements, our momentum is continuing to grow daily. I am grateful for the support that is flooding into the campaign, and I look forward to continuing to meet voters in every corner of the district over the coming weeks and months.”

Previously released endorsements:

603 Alliance

Log Cabin Republicans

Former State Representative Pat Abrami, Stratham

John J. Adams, Wolfeboro

Grafton County Commissioner Omer C. Ahern Jr., founding member of the 603 Alliance and longtime conservative activist, Wentworth

Chairwoman Kimberly Allan, Hudson GOP Committee, Hudson

Chris Albert, Small Business Owner, Nottingham

Peter Angerhofer, Former Republican State Senate Nominee, Rye

Ryan Audley, President and CEO of R.S. Audley Inc., Bow

State Representative Cyril Aures, Chichester

Vinnie Baiochetti, Former Chief of Police in Belmont, Gilmanton

Former State Representative Al Baldasaro, Londonderry

Ann Marie Banfield, Parental rights advocate with a focus on education and a former Education Liaison with NH Cornerstone, North Hampton

Former State Senate President Bill Bartlett, Kingston

State Representative Harry Bean, Chair of the Belknap County Delegation, Gilford

State Representative Richard Beaudoin, Gilford

State Representative J.D. Bernardy, South Hampton

State Representative Ross Berry, Chair of the House Elections Law Committee and former Executive Director of the NHGOP, Manchester

Wayne C. Beyer, Attorney, North Conway

State Representative David Bickford, New Durham

Diane Bitter, Founding member of the 603 Alliance and longtime conservative activist, Rye Beach

Larry Borland, Wolfeboro Falls

Marc Bourgeois, Owner of MB Tractor, Plaistow

Former State Senator for District 16 and former State Representative, David Boutin, Hooksett

State Representative Stephen Boyd, Hooksett

Brian Boyle, Boyle Construction, Atkinson

Jim Boyle, Auto Dealer, Portsmouth

Bruce Brown, Business and Community Leader, Owner of Brown’s Lobster Pound, Seabrook

Town Councilor, County Commissioner, and former State Representative Brian Chirichiello, Derry

Former Representative Chris Christensen, Merrimack

David Cluff, Community Leader, Chocorua

Attorney Tom Colantuono, Former US Attorney for the State of New Hampshire appointed by former President George W. Bush, former Executive Councilor, and former State Senator, Manchester

Matt Connors, President of Gemini Electric, Auburn

State Representative Michael Costable, Freedom

Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin, Amherst

Bill Cuccio, Owner of The Lobster Trap, North Conway

Kate Day, Former Cheshire County GOP Chair and Community Activist, Chesterfield

Former United States Congressman Chuck Douglas (NH-02), former NH Supreme Court Associate Justice, Pembroke

Brittany Dube, Chief of Operations, Dube Plus Construction, Hampstead

David Dube, Small Business Owner, Merrimack

Tom Dube, Owner of Dirt Pro Excavation, Wakefield

Steve Duprey, Former National Committeeman for the New Hampshire Republican Party and successful small business owner

Former State Senate President and Senator for District 10, Tom Eaton, Keene

State Representative Jess Edwards, Chair of Finance – Division III representing Auburn, Chester, Candia, and Deerfield, Auburn

State Representative Tracy Emerick, Hampton

Neil Emerson, Former Selectman and Fire Fighter, Hampstead

Sandy Emerson, Owner of Emerson Mobile Home Park, Emerson Village and Campground, Hampstead

Retired Sheriff of Strafford County, Wayne Estes, Dover

Russ Fearon, Owner of Fearon Plumbing and Heating, Manchester

Mike Fecteau, Realtor and Developer, Epping

Frank Ferraro, Former Exeter Selectman, former Exeter GOP Chairman, North Hampton

Ken Fifield, Selectman and former Police Chief, Wakefield

Jay Flanders, Former Chief of Staff to the New Hampshire State Senate, Sunapee

Mark Flanders, Republican Nominee for Alderman in Ward 4, Manchester

Gregg Fowler, Owner of Diesel Equipment Inc., Seabrook

Gus Fromuth, President of Freedom Energy Logistics, Manchester

State Representative Larry Gagne, Manchester

John Galloway, Small Business Owner, Plaistow

Former State Senator for District 1 and former House Majority Caucus Whip, John Gallus, Berlin

Ben Gamache, Business Owner, Community Leader, and former Chairman of Intown Manchester, Manchester

State Senator Bill Gannon, District 23, Sandown

Mike Garrepy, Realtor and Developer, Dover

Former Mayor Tony Giunta, Franklin

Commissioner Steven Goddu, Vice Chair of the Rockingham County Commissioners, serving Atkinson, Derry, Newton, Plaistow, Salem, Seabrook, South Hampton, and Windham, Salem

State Representative and School Board Member, Carlos Gonzalez, Manchester

Jane Graham, Former Gubernatorial, Senatorial, and Congressional Staffer, Bedford

Former State Representative John Graham, Bedford

Former State Representative Phil Greazzo, Bedford City Councilman and former Manchester Ward 10 Alderman, Bedford

Arleigh Greene, President and Owner of Seabrook Truck Center, Seabrook

Addie Griset, Town Republican Committee Member, Exeter

State Representative Joe Guthrie, Hampstead

Former State Representative Joe Hagan, Chester

Mayor George Hansel, Keene

Peter Heed, Former New Hampshire Attorney General and Cheshire County Attorney, Keene

State Representative Deb Hobson, East Kingston

Retired Sheriff Steve Hodges, Belknap County Commissioner, former Sheriff of Belknap County with 28 years with Belknap County Sheriff’s Office, Gilford

Former State Representative Kathy Hoelzel, Raymond

Desmond Holman, Owner of Daw Kun Thai Restaurant, Manchester

State Representative James Horgan, Farmington

State Representative John Hunt, Rindge

Jan Huttula, Former Chair of the Londonderry GOP, Londonderry

Greg Huttula, Londonderry

State Representative William Infantine, Manchester

State Senator Dan Innis, Senate District 7, Former Senator for the Seacoast-based District 24 and Small Business Owner, Bradford

State Representative John Janigian, Vice Chair of Ways and Means, Salem

State Representative Jason Janvrin, Former three-term member of the Seabrook Municipal Budget Committee and Planning Board, Seabrook

State Representative Aboul Kahn, Seabrook

Michael Kane, CEO of The Kane Company, North Hampton

State Representative and Derry Town Councilor At-large, Phyllis Katsakiores, Derry

State Representative and Deputy Majority Leader Jim Kofalt, Director of the 603 Alliance, Wilton

Doug Lake, Retired Financial Executive, Rye Beach

Al Letizio, Small Business Owner, Windham

Jay Lucas, Business and Community Leader, NH Republican Nominee for Governor (1998), Portsmouth

State Representative Bob Lynn, Former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, Windham

State Representative John MacDonald, Chairman of the Wolfeboro Budget Committee and retired detective with the New Hampshire State Police, Wolfeboro Falls

Former NHGOP Chairman Wayne MacDonald, Londonderry

Former State Representative Norm Major, Plaistow

Stephen & Jean Mathieu, Small Business Owners & Community Leaders, Manchester

Sheriff Chuck Massahos, Rockingham County Sheriff

State Representative Tim McGough, Merrimack

Shane McKinney, Carroll County Republican Leader, Conway

Chris McRae, Owner of Plastic Techniques, Goffstown

Ed Mencis, Sandown Planning Board Member, Sandown

Former State Representative Henry Mock, Jackson

State Representative Maureen Mooney, Merrimack

Former State Representative Brian Murphy, Rye

State Representative David Nagel, Gilmanton

Bob Nickerson, Selectman for the Town of Sandown, Owner of All Japanese Auto and The Tire Man, Sandown

Marian Noronha, President and founder of Turbocam International, Barrington

House Majority Whip Representative Jeanine Notter, Merrimack

John Nyhan, Community Leader, Hampton

Hon. David Patch, former Fish & Game Commissioner, Bartlett

State Representative Mark Pearson, Hampstead

State Representative Fred Plett, Goffstown

State Representative John Potucek, Derry

State Representative Kevin Pratt, Raymond

Colonel Lynn Presby, NH State Police (Ret)

Bob Preston, Small Business Owner, Hampton

Chuck Rage, Vice Chairman of the Board of Selectmen, longtime Chairman of the Hampton Beach Village District, and Board Member of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, Hampton Beach

Former State Senator for District 19 and former State Representative, Jim Rausch, Derry

Former State Senator for District 17 and former State Representative John Reagan, Deerfield

Earl Rinker, Former Executive Counselor, Manchester

Chuck Rolecek, Small Business Owner, Hampton

Sheila Ross, Community Leader and Grassroots Activist, Bow

Ed Roy, Arborist, Rochester

Former State Senator Jim Rubens, Hanover

Florence Ruffner, Community Leader and Business Owner, Exeter

Kathy Rush, Small Business Owner, Exeter

Alderman Ed Sapienza, Alderman for Manchester’s Ward 8

Bruce Scamman, Owner of Emanuel Engineering, Stratham

Former State Representatives Doug Scamman and Stella Scamman, Stratham

Mike Schidlovsky, Former President of the Exeter Area Chamber of Commerce, Durham

Ronnie Schlender, Queen City Community Leader, Manchester

Ron Severino, Severino Trucking, Candia

Tom Severino, Severino Trucking, Candia

Jerry Sickels, Grassroots Activist and Community Leader, Keene

Hon. Peter Spaulding, Former Executive Councilor and former County Commissioner, Hopkinton

Wendy Stanley Jones, Community Leader, Greenland

Former State Senator Nancy Stiles, Hampton

Former New Hampshire House Speaker Donna Sytek, Salem

Hon. Tom Tombarello, Chairman of the Board of Selectman for Sandown and former Rockingham County Commissioner, Sandown

Dick Trask, Town Selectman and Co-owner of Fixed LLC Municipal Management, Chester

Mrs. and Mrs. Bill Trombly, President of Bill Trombly Plumbing – Heating – Cooling -Electric, Manchester

Sheriff Brian Valerino, Coos County Sheriff, Lancaster

Sean Van Anglen, Republican Activist, Bedford

State Representative Michael Vose, Epping

Former State Representative Joanne Ward, Stratham

Former State Representative, Fran Wendelboe, founding member of the 603 Alliance and longtime conservative activist, New Hampton

State Representative Ken Weyler, Kingston

Former Republican Nominee for State Representative, Jenny Wilson, Barrington

State Representative Clayton Wood, Pittsfield

Hon. Bob Worden, Past owner and partner at Pinnacle Rehabilitation Network and Pinnacle PT in Plaistow, Member of the Governing Board of PT for the State of NH, Atkinson

Sheriff Bill Wright, Belknap County Sheriff and former Vice Chairman of Belknap County GOP, Belmont

Former State Representative Kurt Wuelper, Strafford