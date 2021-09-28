Reported gun threat draws SWAT to Merrimack Street; building cleared, no arrest made

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – Police continue to investigate a report Thursday morning of someone making gun threats at a Merrimack Street residence. Merrimack Street was shut down for several hours and a Bearcat and SWAT were called to the scene.

According to police, on September 28, 2021, at approximately 9:30 a.m., police responded to 168 Merrimack St. for a report of a male making threats with a gun.

Believing that someone inside the building was armed, police set up a perimeter and Bearcat and SWAT team personnel were sent to the scene. Merrimack Street between Union and Pine streets was shut down as police worked.

Police made announcements on a loudspeaker and after several hours were able to clear the building.

No suspects were located. Police continue to investigate the initial call for service.