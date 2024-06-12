Report with video: Manchester officers justified in use of deadly force in May 26 shooting

Wednesday, June 12, 2024 NH Attorney General Civics, Police & Fire 0
Wednesday, June 12, 2024 NH Attorney General Civics, Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

PLEASE BE ADVISED: The videos are graphic in content. Viewer Discretion Is Advised.

Screenshot 2024 06 12 at 2.18.41 PM
Still image from video camera footage of May 26, 2024 fatal shooting.

MANCHESTER, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the New Hampshire Department of Justice has completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting that took place on May 26, 2023, in Manchester, New Hampshire, in which Alex R. Naone, 26, was shot and killed.

The final investigation report concludes that, based on all the facts and circumstances, Manchester Police Officers Jeffrey Belleza, Robert Bifsha, Stephen Choate, and Patrick Ruddell were legally justified in their use of deadly force against Mr. Naone. No charges will be filed against the officers.

The full investigative report and related body-worn camera footage clips are linked below.

Report

Video Evidence

PLEASE BE ADVISED: The videos are graphic in content. Viewer Discretion Is Advised.

Note: Minor audio redactions have been made to maintain the confidentiality of the identity of a juvenile witness.

 

Subscribe Now and Never Miss Another Thing!

About this Author

NH Attorney General

Email

See all of this author's posts