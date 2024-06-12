Report with video: Manchester officers justified in use of deadly force in May 26 shooting

MANCHESTER, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the New Hampshire Department of Justice has completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting that took place on May 26, 2023, in Manchester, New Hampshire, in which Alex R. Naone, 26, was shot and killed.

The final investigation report concludes that, based on all the facts and circumstances, Manchester Police Officers Jeffrey Belleza, Robert Bifsha, Stephen Choate, and Patrick Ruddell were legally justified in their use of deadly force against Mr. Naone. No charges will be filed against the officers.

The full investigative report and related body-worn camera footage clips are linked below.

Report