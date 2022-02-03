Report of shots fired on Amory Street, police seek information about a person of interest

Person of interest: Police are looking for help identifying this man.

MANCHESTER, NH – On February 2, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 55 Amory St. for a report of shots fired.

The caller said they heard a gunshot and then saw a person running away. No injuries have been reported and police have not located any damage caused by the gunfire.

The person pictured above was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. Manchester Police are looking to identify him.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line online, or by calling 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.

