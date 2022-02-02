Report of gunfire leads to discovery of shell casings, smashed windshields on city’s West Side

MANCHESTER, NH – On February 1, 2022, at approximately 11:45 p.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of Precourt Street and Mast Road for a report of gunshots in the area.

The caller reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from the wooded area immediately behind their Precourt Street address.

Through the course of the investigation, police located several people nearby on Mast Road who also reported hearing gunfire and saw a person wearing all black walking away.

A car parked on Mast Road was struck several times and shell casings were located in the area. In addition, footprints could be seen in the snow leading down the hill behind the address.

In the area of Morin Street, a vehicle was located with both the windshield and rear window smashed. A spent shell casing was also found near the car.

Officers established a perimeter and began searching for a suspect. NH State Police assisted, deploying their helicopter. A drone was also used, however no suspects were located.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.