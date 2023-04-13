Report of early-morning gunfire on Gabrielle Street

MANCHESTER, NH – On April 12, 2023, at approximately 2:50 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the area of 137 Gabrielle St. for a report of gunshots heard.

Arriving officers spoke with the caller who reported they were awoken to muffled yelling outside, followed by several big bangs. The caller told police when they looked out, they saw a car driving away toward S. Jewett St.

Officers did locate shell casings across the street from the address, but they did not find any property damage, nor were there reports of injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.