Report of early-morning gunfire leads to discovery of six shell casings on Maple Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are investigating a report of gunfire after finding shell casings on Maple Street early Sunday morning.

On January 31, 2021, at approximately 2:11 a.m. Manchester police officers responded to the area of Merrimack and Maple streets for a report of gunshots fired. Upon arrival Manchester Police located six shell casings in the middle of the road on Maple Street between Merrimack and Laurel Streets.

There are no known victims at this time. This incident continues to be investigated by the Manchester Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You may also contact the Manchester Police Crime Line at 603-624-4040 to provide an anonymous crime tip.