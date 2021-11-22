Man faces gun charge after Bow Street incident that led to neighborhood ‘shelter in place’ order

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

This story was updated at 11 a.m.

MANCHESTER, NH – A man faces assault and gun charges following a stand-off with police on Bow Street early Monday.

According to police on November 22, 2021, at approximately 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to 81 Bow St after a report of an assault.

Through their investigation police learned that a 33-year-old man had been assaulted, and both he and a man identified as Christopher Boisvert, 34, were still inside the home.

Boisvert was possibly armed and as a precaution a “shelter in place” was ordered for Bow Street residents and the surrounding area.

Police responded to the scene, set up a perimeter and shortly before 8 a.m., the victim was safely rescued and transported to the hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

SWAT personnel were deployed and a loud speaker was used to make announcements into the building. Shortly afterward, Boisvert came outside and was arrested without further incident.

The home was cleared by police and the shelter in place was lifted as of 9 a.m.

Boisvert was charged with first-degree assault, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest.