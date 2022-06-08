Report finds 2-bedroom costs average $1,756 a month in Queen City, higher than Denver, Atlanta and Phoenix

Story Produced by NH Business Review, a Member of

MANCHESTER, NH – Rents in Manchester increased by an average 3.2 percent between April and May – over twice as big a jump as the national average and 15.3 percent higher than they were in May 2021.

According to an analysis by Apartment List, median rents in Manchester stand at $1,316 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,756 for a two-bedroom. And May was the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February.

Manchester’s year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 14.0 percent, but is in line with the national average of 15.3 percent, Apartment List said.

Average rents for a two-bedroom apartment in Manchester are among the highest in the country, according to Apartment List, which reported that rents in such major cities as Denver, Colo. (1,730), Atlanta, Ga., ($1,560), Phoenix, Ariz. ($1,490, Dallas, Texas ($1,430), Minneapolis, Minn. ($1,280), and Detroit, Mich. ($940).

